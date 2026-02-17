It’s an action-packed mid-week for the Crystal Palace Academy, with both the Under-21s and Under-18s in action TONIGHT (Tuesday, 17th February, 12:30 GMT) and tomorrow (Wednesday, 18th February, 19:00 GMT). All matches can be watched live on Palace TV+!
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Two Academy matches will be streamed live on Palace TV+ this weekend, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off:
- U18s v Peterborough United – coverage from 12:15 GMT on Tuesday, 17th February
- U21s v Borussia Monchengladbach – coverage from 18:45 GMT on Wednesday, 18th February
Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace App.
Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.
Be There in Person
Support the next generation under the lights in our must-win Premier League International Cup clash against Borussia Monchengladbach:
- Adults: £5
- Over 65s: £1
- Under 18s: £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
- Personal Assistant: Free (must be booked with ambulant supporter)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.
Can’t Watch Live?
If you can’t watch live, follow both matches via:
- Academy X (Twitter) for live updates and behind-the-scenes content
- Crystal Palace App for goal alerts, key incidents, and live Opta stats
- cpfc.co.uk for full match reports and reaction shortly after full-time
Under-18s: Palace v Peterborough United
Palace head into Tuesday’s Premier League Cup quarter-final off the back of an impressive group-stage run. Drawn in a tough Group D with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sheffield United, the young Eagles needed top spot to progress.
A 3-3 draw with City set the tone, a 3-1 win at Sheffield put us in control, and a commanding 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the final day – combined with superior goal difference – sealed our place in the last eight.
Peterborough United Under-18s compete in the U18 Professional Development League, North Division. They currently sit eighth with 17 points from 17 matches, narrowly ahead of Coventry City (13) and Huddersfield Town (10), having beaten league leaders Hull City on Saturday.
Match Details
Peterborough United Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Tuesday, 17th February
- 12:30 GMT
- Idverde Training Ground
- Premier League Cup quarter-finals
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Under-21s: Palace v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Originally scheduled for 21st January, Wednesday’s clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and has now been rearranged for 19:00 GMT – setting up a decisive final Group B showdown in south London.
With every other side having completed their four fixtures, the qualification picture will be decided at the VBS. Valencia have nine points from four games, while Mönchengladbach are level on nine with this final match still to play.
The equation for Palace is simple: win or it’s over. Victory is the only route to the knockout stages, with goal difference likely to prove decisive – meaning a two-goal margin could be crucial.
Darren Powell’s side come into the game in strong form after a 2-1 Premier League 2 win over Fulham, ending the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run.
Gladbach top the group on goal difference, having beaten West Brom and Leicester City 3-2 before seeing off Fulham 2-0 – emphasising the scale of the task.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Borussia Monchengladbach Under-21s
- Wednesday, 18th February.
- 19:00 GMT
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League International Cup
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets here