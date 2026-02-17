Watch LIVE on Palace TV+

Two Academy matches will be streamed live on Palace TV+ this weekend, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off:

U18s v Peterborough United – coverage from 12:15 GMT on Tuesday, 17th February

U21s v Borussia Monchengladbach – coverage from 18:45 GMT on Wednesday, 18th February

Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace App.

Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.