Under-15s: Palace v Manchester United

Our Under-15s edged West Ham United 2–1 to secure a spot in the U15 Floodlit Shield Final last month, giving the young Eagles the chance to make history by lifting the trophy for the first time.

The Floodlit Shield is part of the Premier League’s Youth Development Phase, designed to provide more competitive matches than the regular U15 league while giving players the chance to compete for silverware.

Evening games under floodlights – and in varying weather conditions – help prepare the squad for the challenges they’ll face as they progress to U18s, U21s, and eventually senior football.

Unlike the U15 Floodlit Cup, which Palace have lifted multiple times – including in 2023 with familiar faces Charlie Walker-Smith, Jasper Judd, and Benji Casey – the Shield represents a fresh opportunity to claim silverware and gain valuable experience in high-stakes matches.

This season, Palace navigated an extremely tough Floodlit Cup group featuring Chelsea, Fulham, and Brentford, finishing third with two wins – including a thrilling 4–2 comeback over Chelsea – and a draw.

Narrowly missing out on progression due to goal difference, the young Eagles entered the Floodlit Shield, impressing in successive rounds. Victories over Bournemouth, Leicester, and indeed West Ham in the semi-final set up a final showdown against Manchester United…

Full details of the final will be shared on the Academy section and official X account in due course.