From historic first-time finals to a long-awaited Youth Cup semi-final, the young Eagles need your support as they chase silverware and aim to make history at Selhurst Park and beyond.
Take a look at what’s coming up against the young Reds, below!
The Academy are gearing up for an action-packed few weeks, with our Under-15s and Under-18s facing Manchester United in three HUGE cup fixtures – an unmissable Academy triple-header.
From historic first-time finals to a long-awaited Youth Cup semi-final, the young Eagles need your support as they chase silverware and aim to make history at Selhurst Park and beyond.
Take a look at what’s coming up against the young Reds, below!
Our Under-15s edged West Ham United 2–1 to secure a spot in the U15 Floodlit Shield Final last month, giving the young Eagles the chance to make history by lifting the trophy for the first time.
The Floodlit Shield is part of the Premier League’s Youth Development Phase, designed to provide more competitive matches than the regular U15 league while giving players the chance to compete for silverware.
Evening games under floodlights – and in varying weather conditions – help prepare the squad for the challenges they’ll face as they progress to U18s, U21s, and eventually senior football.
Unlike the U15 Floodlit Cup, which Palace have lifted multiple times – including in 2023 with familiar faces Charlie Walker-Smith, Jasper Judd, and Benji Casey – the Shield represents a fresh opportunity to claim silverware and gain valuable experience in high-stakes matches.
This season, Palace navigated an extremely tough Floodlit Cup group featuring Chelsea, Fulham, and Brentford, finishing third with two wins – including a thrilling 4–2 comeback over Chelsea – and a draw.
Narrowly missing out on progression due to goal difference, the young Eagles entered the Floodlit Shield, impressing in successive rounds. Victories over Bournemouth, Leicester, and indeed West Ham in the semi-final set up a final showdown against Manchester United…
Full details of the final will be shared on the Academy section and official X account in due course.
The focus then shifts to Old Trafford, where Palace Under-18s return to the FA Youth Cup semi-final stage for the first time in almost 30 years, taking on Manchester United under the lights on Friday (17th April, 19:00 BST).
The young Eagles booked their place in dramatic fashion, as Chuks Okoli’s last-gasp winner sealed a thrilling 3–2 comeback victory over five-time Youth Cup winners – and 2024/25 treble winners – Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Darren Fletcher’s side have impressed throughout the competition, overcoming Peterborough United (1–0), Derby County (2–1), and Oxford United (4–1), and arrive in outstanding form with 12 consecutive wins in 2026.
The young Reds are also the most successful club in Youth Cup history, lifting the trophy 11 times – setting the stage for a huge test on one of football’s biggest stages.
For Palace, this marks a first semi-final appearance since 1997, when a side featuring Clinton Morrison, Wayne Carlisle, and Hayden Mullins defeated Blackburn Rovers 4–3 on aggregate to reach the final.
If level after 90 minutes, the tie will be decided by extra time and, if required, penalties. Should Palace progress, they will face the winners of Manchester City vs Blackburn Rovers in the final, to be played before Saturday, 9th May.
The semi-final, alongside Manchester City vs Blackburn Rovers, will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports.
Supporters can also follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Another great way to stay across all the action on matchday is via the official Crystal Palace F.C. app, which delivers goal alerts and key match notifications straight to your phone – keeping you up to date with every major moment.
Manchester United Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
The Academy triple-header reaches its climax at none other than Selhurst Park, where Palace U18s will make history on Wednesday, 22nd April (19:00 BST), hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final.
With over 2,000 tickets already snapped up, the stage is set for a special night under the lights in SE25 – and you can be part of it!
Palace booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, as David Angibeaud’s late header proved decisive.
Javier Alonso’s side have impressed throughout the competition, topping a ‘group of death’ featuring Premier League North leaders Manchester City, former Premier League South leaders Chelsea, and high-flying Category Two outfit Sheffield United, before seeing off Peterborough United in the quarter-finals.
Manchester United arrive after a 3–1 extra-time win over West Ham and sit second in the U18 Premier League North, level on points with Manchester City – setting up a fitting finale between two in-form sides.
Be part of a historic night and get behind the young Eagles as they chase silverware on home soil. Tickets start from just £1 – click HERE to secure your seat now!
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section located in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s