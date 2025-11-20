Martin began his football journey later than most, starting at the age of 10. After three years with Carshalton Athletic and a season at Croygas, he moved to Sutton United, where he impressed by scoring twice in a friendly against Palace.

He joined the Academy at U15 level in 2023/24 from the Category Three side and made an immediate impact, notching over 30 goals in his first campaign.

In 24/25, he captained the U16s and maintained his excellent form with 27 goals, earning a step up to the U18s earlier this year. He debuted off the bench against Norwich City, scored in the following match at Aston Villa, and struck again versus West Ham – finishing the season with six appearances and two goals.

Alongside his involvement with the U18s, he also trained with Darren Powell’s U21s on occasion.

This season, he netted a stunning curling strike in Palace’s 8-0 win over Ipswich, receiving an October Goal of the Month nomination.

Upon signing his professional contract, Donte said: “It’s not something I expected for myself so soon – but it’s happened.

“To be playing at Crystal Palace, in South London… I’m from south, so it means the world to play here. It’s every boy’s dream to be in a position like mine, so I’ll take it with both hands.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Donte joined us at U15 level and has impressed every step of the way. He had a particularly prolific campaign with the U16s last season, and he has adapted quickly to life in the U18s this year, scoring three times in five starts so far.

“A talented forward with an eye for goal, it’s exciting to see how he continues to develop under our coaching team and what he can achieve in the seasons ahead.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to congratulate Donte on this fantastic achievement!