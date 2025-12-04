Drakes-Thomas enjoyed an outstanding camp with England in Dubai, playing an important role across all three fixtures.

He made an instant impact in the 5–2 comeback win over the USA, coming off the bench to set up England’s fifth goal with a sharp burst down the flank and a perfectly weighted cross for Mathis Eboue’s hat-trick header.

He then completed a full 90 minutes in the 1–1 draw with Côte d’Ivoire and started again in the final match against Australia a result that ensured the young Lions finished the tournament unbeaten and second behind Côte d’Ivoire.

It capped a strong few weeks for Drakes-Thomas, who also started all three of England’s European Championship qualifiers the previous month. Reflecting on the experience, he spoke with maturity about the level, the turnaround, and his own performances.

“It was good, to be fair, because obviously we were at the Euro qualifiers – Scotland, Lithuania, Sweden,” he recalled.

“It probably wasn’t our best show. As a team, we knew we could have done better. But me as an individual, I did well.

"Then there was a quick turnaround because we had a Dubai tour. There were new boys, some coming back from old camps, but it was good. We finished second and didn’t lose any games. For me personally, another good camp. So yeah, happy with that.”