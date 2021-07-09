Each of the young prospects played instrumental roles in the Under-18s squad which finished runners-up in its first year as a Category 1 Academy, and 18-year-old Watson featured regularly in the Under-23s’ successful promotion campaign.

Discussing the good news, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Our Academy players responded to the challenge of playing Category 1 football across the teams last season, and our Under-18s handled the new level particularly well.

“These young players who have become professional footballers with Crystal Palace have had to work hard for this moment and deserve to enjoy it thoroughly. But the task now is to maintain their levels of hard work and commitment to their development as they embark on a new season.”

Find out more about each of the players in the video below.