Owen Goodman, Dan Quick, Cardo Siddik, Aidan Steele, Dylan Thiselton, Noah Watson, Jack Wells-Morrison and Joe Whitworth have all put pen to paper on professional forms for the first time in their careers.
Crystal Palace F.C. has awarded professional contracts to eight Academy players.
Each of the young prospects played instrumental roles in the Under-18s squad which finished runners-up in its first year as a Category 1 Academy, and 18-year-old Watson featured regularly in the Under-23s’ successful promotion campaign.
Discussing the good news, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Our Academy players responded to the challenge of playing Category 1 football across the teams last season, and our Under-18s handled the new level particularly well.
“These young players who have become professional footballers with Crystal Palace have had to work hard for this moment and deserve to enjoy it thoroughly. But the task now is to maintain their levels of hard work and commitment to their development as they embark on a new season.”
Find out more about each of the players in the video below.
Additionally, Crystal Palace would like to thank the Academy players whose contracts with the club have expired, and wish them the best for their future endeavours.
The players leaving us are:
- Brandon Aveiro
- Lion Bello
- Lewis Bryon
- Kian Flanagan
- Kevin Gonzalez
- Harlem Hale
- Kyran Henderson
- Lewis Hobbs
- Cameron Jessup
- Rohan Luthra
- Alfie Matthews
- Jacob Russell
- Jude Russell
- Rowan Smith
- Ellison Wright
Each of these players have given their utmost to the club throughout their respective careers with us, and will be supported by the Academy on their onward journey.