Danaher was instrumental in last weekend’s convincing win over Chelsea, a result that sealed Palace’s place in the Premier League Cup knockout stages.

Reflecting on the performance, he said: “I think it was a good win, especially after last time we played them and lost 4–2 in the league.

"We were very good in all phases of the game. We pressed extremely well, moved the ball well, kept possession and frustrated them, so overall it was a good performance.”

In 2023/24, Palace reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup before falling to a strong Manchester United side.

Last season also saw the young Eagles push hard in the group stage – including a gritty away win at Arsenal – but Liverpool’s victory at Birmingham meant they topped the group on goals scored, ending Palace’s campaign.

All of that made this year’s win over Chelsea, and progression to the knockout stages, especially satisfying for Danaher: “It's a really good feeling. I think it's the first time in a while that we’ve gone through in an U18 Premier League Cup. So yeah, it's good to be the first group to do it in some time.”

He also shared Alonso’s reaction in the dressing room at full-time: “He was just really impressed. He was celebrating with the team, really – nothing specific he said, he was just happy for us all.”