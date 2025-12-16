The tie was confirmed following Newcastle’s emphatic 5–2 third-round victory over Portsmouth at Whitley Park on Tuesday evening (16th December).

Palace booked their place in the fourth-round with a deserved 3–0 win over Category 3 side Bradford City under the lights at Selhurst Park. Substitute Stuart Oduro proved decisive on a wet and windy Friday evening (5th December), coming off the bench to score a late quick-fire brace and seal progression.

Newcastle boast a strong recent pedigree in the competition, reaching the quarter-finals in 2016/17 before losing 5–3 to Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Four years later, a Magpies side featuring Elliot Anderson again reached the last eight, only to be eliminated by eventual winners Aston Villa.

The Magpies currently sit third in the U18 Premier League North with 25 points, behind only Manchester City and Manchester United.

Match details, including the date and kick-off time, will be confirmed in due course. Fourth-round ties are scheduled to be played throughout December and January, with all fixtures required to be completed by Saturday, 24th January 2026.

If the match is level after 90 minutes, extra time will be played, and if still tied, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.