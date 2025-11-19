The tie was confirmed following the young Bantams’ 4-1 win over York City at the LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday evening (19th November).

Steve Nichol’s Bradford U18s had reached the second round with an impressive 5-3 victory over Stockton Town at the University of Bradford Stadium.

We – along with all clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship – enter the competition at the Third Round stage.

Details regarding the date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.

Third-round ties are scheduled to take place by the weekend of 13th December.

Should matches be level after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be played to determine who advances to Round Four.