The Eagles sit second in the table in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, level on points with leaders Fulham. After a 1-0 win in October, they look to complete a double over a Chelsea side that has dominated this level in recent years – check out all the action LIVE on YouTube here.

Paddy McCarthy has named his lineup for the clash, starting an XI which has played much of the season but also affording space to younger, less senior players on the bench.

The full Palace squad can be viewed below.

The Eagles will be looking to get back to winning ways after securing a dramatic draw at Reading recently thanks to David Omilabu’s 96th-minute equaliser. Before that, the lads managed a comprehensive 7-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

This morning's is a game that won’t be short of drama – while an exciting Palace side hit seven against West Brom, Chelsea have scored eight twice this season.

Palace: Whitworth, Thisleton, Adaramola, Steele, Sheridan, Quick, Gonzalez, Wells-Morrison, Mooney, Akinwale, Omilabu.

Subs: Goodman, Ling, Ozoh, Cadogan, Ola Adebomi.

Chelsea: Curd, Gilchrist, Wiggett, Hughes, Brooking, Humphreys, Thomas, Webster, Stutter, Haigh, Hall, Badley Morgan.

Subs: Adegoke, Andersson, Castledine, Rankine.

How can I watch live?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 11:00 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.