1. OUR FIRST-EVER PL CUP FINAL

Wednesday night marks a historic moment for Crystal Palace’s Academy. For the first time ever, the club will compete in the U18 Premier League Cup Final, under the lights at Selhurst Park.

The competition, introduced by the Premier League in 2017 as the U18 equivalent of the U21 Premier League Cup, brings together the top Academies in the country. Prior to this season, Palace’s best run came in 2023/24, when they reached the semi-finals before being defeated 5-0 by Manchester United at Carrington in difficult conditions.

There have been near misses along the way. Last season, Palace signed off their group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, but narrowly missed out on qualification, with Liverpool progressing as group winners on goals scored.

This season, however, the young Eagles have gone further than ever before – and now have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history. Being inside Selhurst Park for a moment like this is not something that comes around often.