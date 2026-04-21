Crystal Palace Under-18s will make history on Wednesday (22nd April, 19:00 BST) as they host Manchester United at Selhurst Park in the U18 Premier League Cup Final – here are five reasons why you need to be there!
1. OUR FIRST-EVER PL CUP FINAL
Wednesday night marks a historic moment for Crystal Palace’s Academy. For the first time ever, the club will compete in the U18 Premier League Cup Final, under the lights at Selhurst Park.
The competition, introduced by the Premier League in 2017 as the U18 equivalent of the U21 Premier League Cup, brings together the top Academies in the country. Prior to this season, Palace’s best run came in 2023/24, when they reached the semi-finals before being defeated 5-0 by Manchester United at Carrington in difficult conditions.
There have been near misses along the way. Last season, Palace signed off their group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, but narrowly missed out on qualification, with Liverpool progressing as group winners on goals scored.
This season, however, the young Eagles have gone further than ever before – and now have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history. Being inside Selhurst Park for a moment like this is not something that comes around often.
2. A RARE CHANCE TO SEE OUR ACADEMY TALENT LIVE
Opportunities to watch Palace’s Academy stars at Selhurst Park are rare, making Wednesday night a unique chance to see some of the club’s most exciting young players up close.
Still only 15, Lucca Benetton has made the Under-18s’ No.1 shirt his own in the second half of the season and is already recognised as one of the country’s most promising young goalkeepers, stepping up from England Under-16s to Under-17s. Outfield, Dean Benamar brings energy and attacking quality from full-back, having already made his senior debut in the UEFA Conference League and recently scoring for England Under-18s.
At the heart of defence, Charlie Walker-Smith has combined leadership with goal threat, registering six goals and three assists, while also earning a step up to Wales Under-19s. Joel Drakes-Thomas, meanwhile, is enjoying a remarkable breakthrough campaign at just 16, becoming the club’s youngest-ever Premier League player and making an immediate impact at senior level.
Leading the line, Benji Casey has been one of the most clinical forwards in the division, with 18 goals and five assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions.
Together, this group represents the future of Crystal Palace – and this is your chance to see them on the biggest stage.
3. JOIN OVER 3,000 PALACE FANS
More than 3,000 tickets have already been sold for Wednesday night’s final, setting the stage for a brilliant atmosphere at Selhurst Park.
With strong support expected, a major final under the lights, and a warm spring evening forecast in south London, everything is in place for a special occasion. It’s a chance to come together and back the Academy on one of the biggest nights in their history.
Tickets remain available, priced at just £1 for juniors and £5 for adults, with Academy Founder Members able to attend for free (ticket reservation still required) – click HERE for more information!
It’s an affordable opportunity to experience a cup final at Selhurst.
4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS AGAINST MANCHESTER UNITED
There is added motivation heading into this final.
Palace faced Manchester United just days ago in the FA Youth Cup semi-final – their first appearance at that stage in nearly 30 years. In a closely contested match at Old Trafford, the young Eagles pushed the 11-time winners all the way before a late extra-time goal from Chido Obi sealed a 2-1 defeat.
Despite the disappointment, it was a campaign to be proud of and a clear demonstration of this group’s quality and resilience. Now, the two sides meet again in what has become a quick-fire double-header.
With both teams competing across the league, FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup this season, they have been among the standout Academies in the country. This final offers Palace the opportunity to respond immediately and settle the score.
5. A CHANCE TO LIFT SILVERWARE
After an impressive 2025/26 campaign, this is Palace’s final opportunity to end the season with a trophy.
The Under-18s have competed strongly in the U18 Premier League South, spending much of the season challenging alongside Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. While they can no longer claim the regional title, their focus has been on making deep runs in cup competitions – and they have delivered.
Reaching the FA Youth Cup semi-final for the first time in nearly three decades was a major achievement, but falling just short has only increased the desire to go one better. Now, in their first-ever Premier League Cup Final, the chance to bring silverware back to the Academy is firmly within reach.
For this group of players, it would be a fitting reward for a season of progress and performances – and for supporters, an opportunity to witness a trophy lift at Selhurst Park.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
TICKET DETAILS & PRICES
- Adults (18–64): £5
- Seniors (65+): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand. Due to increased demand, additional seating has now been released in Block B of the Main Stand and Block D of the Lower Holmesdale.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!