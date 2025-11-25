Bradford arrive in South London in excellent form, having booked their place in the third round with a 4-1 win over York City at the LNER Community Stadium, following an earlier 5-3 victory against Stockton Town.

Palace, meanwhile, will be aiming to go one step further than last season, when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by eventual champions Manchester City at this stage.

With all Premier League and Championship academies entering the competition in the third round, this clash marks Palace’s tournament curtain-raiser.

If the scores are level after 90 minutes, extra-time and – if required – penalties will decide who progresses, adding an extra layer of drama to what promises to be an exciting evening at Selhurst Park.

Full fixture and ticket information for the tie can be found below for supporters.