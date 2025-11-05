Rodrigo Gamon’s well-timed run in behind allowed Los Che to take the lead, but Palace finished the first half on the front foot. In the second half, George King fired inches wide from Kaden Rodney’s precise cross, while Zach Marsh saw his penalty fire the wrong side of the post.

Substitute David Obou also came close, drifting inside and just missing the far corner. Despite a series of promising chances, Darren Powell’s side were edged out by the slimmest of margins.

Check out the best photos from the VBS Community Stadium, below!