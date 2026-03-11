The young Lions struck early when Jack McGrath’s shot deflected in off Jasper Judd, but Benji Casey drew Palace level on 29 minutes following a scrappy goalmouth scramble. Both sides then traded chances, with Villa rattling the post and Palace testing 'keeper Owen Asemota, as the first half ended in a tense 1-1 stalemate.

The second half saw Villa regain the lead from a penalty, but Palace refused to relent as David Angibeaud set up Raihaan Anderson to equalise from distance. In stoppage time, Chuks Okoli slid in to secure a dramatic 3-2 winner, sending Palace players and staff into jubilation.

