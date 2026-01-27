Palace set the tone early, racing into the lead inside three minutes as Chadi Riad headed home from Dylan Reid’s pinpoint free-kick. The young Eagles dominated possession from the outset and quickly made it two, capitalising on a loose pass before Hindolo Mustapha finished calmly from close range.

The hosts soon turned control into a commanding advantage, with Dean Benamar blasting in off the post before David Obou arrived at the far post to make it four on the stroke of the break. Palace showed no signs of easing off after half-time, continuing to press and move the ball with confidence.

Zach Marsh capped a fine individual display with a sharp turn and finish to add a fifth, before captain Craig Farquhar completed the scoring with a clever near-post header from a corner, sealing a comprehensive and clinical 6-0 victory.

Take a look at the best of our photographers' images, captured throughout the game, in our gallery below.