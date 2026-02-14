In a fiercely contested London derby, the young Eagles brought the visitors’ 13-game unbeaten run to an end.

After an evenly matched opening, Palace began to assert control and took the lead through Seb Williams, who rifled a superb half-volley in off the post following excellent work high up the pitch. On the stroke of half-time, Rio Cardines doubled the advantage, drilling a precise low effort into the far corner after good hold-up play in the build-up.

Fulham halved the deficit midway through the second half and applied late pressure, even seeing a goal ruled out for offside, but Powell’s side showed character to see out the win.

The three points strengthened Palace’s push towards the play-off places as the season approaches its decisive stage.

