After weathering early pressure, Palace grew into the contest, with Umolu a constant threat throughout the first half, going close on several occasions.

Middlesbrough broke the deadlock early in the second half through Layton Campbell, capitalising on a turnover as Palace played out from the back. Despite the setback, the young Eagles responded positively, increasing the tempo and creating chances, with Dean Benamar going close as we entered the final third.

That pressure eventually paid off when Benamar won a penalty in the closing stages. Umolu stepped up calmly to convert, securing a deserved point and extending his scoring run to two in two games, following his strike against Ipswich.

