The young Eagles started strongly, dominating the first half with an aggressive high press and creating several chances before Donte Martin broke the deadlock on 26 minutes. Tottenham grew into the game as the half progressed, eventually equalising right on the stroke of half-time through Oliver Boast.

The second half saw fewer clear-cut chances, with both sides working hard in midfield and defence. Palace pushed for a late winner, with Mylo Bernard and David Angibeaud coming close, but were unable to break through.

Several Under-16 players stepped up impressively, including Lucca Benetton, Dylan Monk, Mylo Bernard, and Jamar Lee, who made his U18 competitive debut. Despite Judd receiving a late red card in added time, Palace held on to secure a hard-fought point, remaining second in the table on superior goal difference.

Scroll through our gallery below to relive the best moments, captured by our photographer!