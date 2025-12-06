The young Eagles controlled the tie from the start, creating a host of chances in tricky conditions but repeatedly frustrated by Bradford’s resilient defence and a fine display from 'keeper Jack Robinson. Despite dominating possession, Palace went into the break level after several near misses.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Joel Drakes-Thomas won a penalty, calmly converted by Benji Casey. Momentum swung firmly Palace’s way as Stuart Oduro came off the bench to strike twice in quick succession, sealing a commanding 3–0 victory.

It was a thoroughly deserved win and a proud night for the club’s academy, with several U16s making their Selhurst Park debuts.

