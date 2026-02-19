Knowing only victory by a two-goal margin would secure advancement, the young Eagles rose to the challenge in difficult, blustery conditions.

After a competitive opening, Palace seized control as the first half wore on. Dylan Reid opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Benji Casey was fouled inside the area, before Casey doubled the lead a few minutes later, reacting sharply to convert from close range following Charlie Walker-Smith’s clever hook back into the box.

The second half certainly tested our defensive resolve. Gladbach applied sustained pressure, striking the crossbar and drawing a superb diving save from Jackson Izquierdo, while Tyler Whyte produced a vital goal-line clearance to protect the advantage.

Palace remained disciplined and compact through the closing stages to secure a deserved win and a place in the last eight.

