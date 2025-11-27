Dylan Reid opened the scoring with a stunning follow-up to his blocked free-kick, and Benji Casey doubled the lead after lifting the ball over the 'keeper on-on-one. Reid then extended the advantage with a well-taken penalty midway through the second half.

Despite late goals from Nordsjaelland, including a stoppage-time strike from Hjaite Rasmussen, the young Eagles held on for a vital 3-2 victory to keep our International Cup fate in our own hands.

Take a look through the lens in our gallery below, with the best of our photographers' images.