The young Eagles controlled large spells of the game, with Angibeaud opening the scoring from close range before Casey doubled the lead shortly after the break.

Newcastle threatened to get back into the match, but a superb reaction save from goalkeeper Jack Mason kept Palace in command.

From there, the U18s surged clear, with Angibeaud tapping in his second and Casey adding a fourth to seal an emphatic victory and secure their place in the Fifth Round.

