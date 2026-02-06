The young Eagles took control midway through the first half, striking twice in quick succession. Stuart Oduro opened the scoring after being slipped through by Jasper Judd, before Palace doubled their advantage moments later when Casey’s driven delivery forced an own goal from Alfie Thornett.

Palace dominated possession thereafter but were pegged back before the break, as Lenny Brown rounded Lucca Benetton to pull a goal back for the hosts.

After the interval, Palace continued to apply pressure, enjoying sustained spells in the Stevenage half but finding clear openings hard to come by against a determined backline. Donte Martin and David Angibeaud both went close, while Woodford produced a number of key interventions to keep Stevenage in contention.

Despite a nervy closing spell, Palace defended resolutely to see out the contest and secure their place in the quarter-finals.

