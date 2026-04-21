More than 3,000 supporters have already secured their place for what promises to be a special night under the lights in SE25, as the young Eagles prepare to make history in their first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final.

Javier Alonso’s side have impressed throughout the competition. They navigated a ‘group of death’ featuring Premier League North leaders Manchester City, Premier League South leaders Chelsea and high-flying Category Two side Sheffield United, before seeing off Peterborough United in the quarter-finals.

A hard-fought 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final – sealed by a late David Angibeaud header – booked their place in Wednesday’s showpiece.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage in 2023/24 to the same opponents in 2023/24, Palace now have the opportunity to go one step further and lift the trophy on home soil. If the scores are level after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will decide the outcome.

Take a look through the gallery below for the best images from training as the team fine-tune their preparations for a huge night at Selhurst Park.