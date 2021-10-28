The project is the culmination of Chairman Steve Parish’s long-term plan to invest in and capitalise on south London’s hotbed of talent, replacing portacabins with state-of-the-art facilities in an elite Category 1 Academy, which will become an important community resource.

Southgate, who graduated from Palace’s youth system in 1990 and made 191 Palace appearances, captaining the club to the First Division title, cut the ribbon to declare the site open alongside the club Chairman.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira and the first-team squad watched the ceremony, alongside dozens of VIP guests, including several Academy graduates, former managers Roy Hodgson, Alan Pardew and Ian Holloway, members of the 2013 promotion-winning team and club legends from previous eras.

The club was granted planning permission for the redevelopment in March 2020, just six months after unveiling the concept, and immediately before the first lockdown. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was completed in 19-months with the Academy teams still using the site.

The new-look Academy will have six full-size pitches, including an outdoor 3G pitch with floodlighting, a show pitch which will have a 500-seater stand, and a full-size covered indoor 3G training pitch with a built-in sprinkler system.

More than 220 young players will benefit from world-class playing, training and education facilities on a single site, which was acquired by the club in December 2018. It was previously shared with other tenants.