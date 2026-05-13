The lifelong Palace supporter enjoyed an outstanding season for Darren Powell’s side, impressing with his defensive consistency, versatility and leadership before earning his senior debut in the UEFA Conference League and involvement in multiple first-team matchday squads.

Reflecting on receiving the award, King admitted it was a proud moment both personally and for his family.

“It’s massive, really,” he said. “Being a Palace fan and being here since I was 12, you work towards moments like this.

“To win this award is a massive achievement for me.”

King was presented with the award at half-time of Palace’s Premier League fixture against Everton in front of a packed Selhurst Park crowd – the same stadium he grew up attending with his family.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking to be out there in front of Selhurst Park,” he admitted.

“But it was a proud moment for me and my family. We’ve been coming here together since I was little, so to now be standing on the pitch receiving an award was really special.”