Joe Whitworth
Harking from generations of Crystal Palace fans, Whitworth was a regular at Selhurst Park as a child despite an early youth career at AFC Wimbledon Under-13s. The oldest of three goalkeeping brothers, he was spotted by the Eagles and invited to sign.
Whitworth became the first-choice goalkeeper for the Under-23s at the age of 18 in the 2021/22 season, making 23 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1 and keeping three clean sheets. He saved three penalties in three successive games against Leeds United, Arsenal and Everton.