Currently on loan at League One side Huddersfield Town, the 21-year-old has previously represented Canada at youth level, making his debut for the U20 team in April 2022 in two friendly matches against Costa Rica.

Goodman’s call-up follows a strong 24/25 season, during which he played a crucial role on loan at AFC Wimbledon. Across 54 competitive appearances, he kept 25 clean sheets, including three consecutive shutouts in the play-off semi-finals against Notts County and the final against Walsall, helping the Dons secure promotion.

His performances earned him the League Two Golden Glove for most clean sheets and a place in the League Two Team of the Season. Of those 25 shutouts, 24 came in League Two, a tally that ranked him joint-second for clean sheets in a single season since records began in 2006/07, alongside 'keepers such as Kasper Schmeichel and Lawrence Vigouroux.

Goodman had previously impressed during 40 appearances for Colchester United in 23/24.

A product of the Crystal Palace Academy, Goodman joined at Under-13s level and appeared in four first-team matchday squads during the 22/23 season.

Canada will open the November window with a home fixture against Ecuador on Friday, 14th November, at BMO Field in Toronto (12:30 GMT), before travelling to face Venezuela on Tuesday, 18th November, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This marks the final international window of 2025 ahead of the FIFA World Cup year, with Canada looking to close the year strongly after recording six wins, four draws, and two losses.

Canada’s men’s program reached its highest-ever FIFA ranking of #26 in September, following historic back-to-back victories over Romania and Wales – the first time in program history the team has defeated three UEFA nations in succession, and their first away win against a European opponent since 2009.

In October, Canada hosted Australia in Montréal – their first match in the city since 2017 – before earning a draw against Colombia, currently ranked in the FIFA Top 15, in Harrison, New Jersey.

Everyone at Palace congratulates Owen on his call-up and wishes him the very best during the upcoming internationals.