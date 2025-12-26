Palace’s EFL Trophy campaign came to an end with a spirited 5-2 defeat away to League One high-flyers Stevenage, as the U21s finished bottom of Group E with one point. The group also included League Two Bromley and League One AFC Wimbledon, providing Powell’s side with a demanding test.
The campaign opened with an entertaining 3-3 draw away at Bromley, with Marsh scoring twice and Adler Nascimento producing a superb long-range effort. Palace narrowly missed out on the bonus point, however, losing the subsequent penalty shootout.
A disciplined display followed against AFC Wimbledon, but Palace were beaten 3-1, with Agbinone converting a penalty for a late consolation.
Needing a win by at least two goals against Stevenage to have any chance of progression, Palace battled hard but ultimately fell short.
Stevenage raced into a three-goal lead, before George King headed home on the stroke of half-time and Kaden Rodney’s composed finish reduced the deficit to 3-2. Further goals from the hosts, however, sealed the outcome.
On the competition, Powell highlighted its value for player development: “I’ve said many times that I like this competition because it gives the boys a real reality check of what’s coming if they want to play at League One or League Two level. Those are still good careers, and it’s difficult football.
“The physical challenges, first and second balls, and the demands of playing against senior teams are all things the boys need to experience and understand. The Bromley game stood out in terms of performance, even though we lost on penalties, while against Wimbledon small defensive errors proved costly.
“The margins are so fine. If you switch off for a moment, the ball can end up in the back of the net. That’s all part of the learning process for the boys.”