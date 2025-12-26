When reflecting on the 2025/26 season so far, Darren Powell highlighted the Premier League International Cup, where performances have improved following a difficult start.

The campaign began with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia at the VBS, a frustrating result given Palace created several chances and missed a penalty after falling behind early on.

Powell’s side responded in impressive fashion with a 3-1 victory over Juventus, producing a dominant first-half display as Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey all found the net before Palace managed the game well despite a late Juventus goal.

Momentum continued with a crucial 3-2 win over group leaders FC Nordsjaelland, as Dylan Reid scored twice and Casey added another, with Palace holding firm under late pressure to keep their International Cup fate in their own hands.

Reflecting on the run of games, Powell noted the importance of bouncing back from the opening defeat, with six points from the Juventus and Nordsjaelland fixtures providing a lift and reward for the improved performances.

“The last few games have been positive in terms of results. After the defeat to Valencia, we knew we had to win the next two games against Juventus and FC Nordsjaelland. Even in the Valencia game, I thought we played well.

“We made a mistake in that first match, so we needed six points from the following two games, which we achieved. I feel we performed really well in both, so overall it’s been a positive run.”