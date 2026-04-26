What is Premier League 2 and why did it change?

Premier League 2 forms a key part of the Professional Development Phase (PDP), providing competitive football for players from U17 level (first-year scholars) through to U21s.

Previously, the competition was split into two divisions of Category One academies, with promotion and relegation at the end of each season.

However, following a full review of PDP competitions, the Premier League introduced a major restructure ahead of the 2023/24 season.

To reduce the impact of relegation on player development pathways – and to allow clubs greater flexibility in integrating young players into senior football or loan environments – the two-division system was replaced with a single league format.

The new structure also expanded development opportunities, allowing clubs to schedule additional fixtures against senior opposition in competitions such as the EFL Trophy, the National League Cup, and the Premier League International Cup.