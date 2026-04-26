The young Eagles travel to face seventh-seed Liverpool at the Liverpool Academy on Sunday (14:00 BST) in the Round of 16 – and with the format differing from the senior Premier League, here’s everything you need to know about how Premier League 2 works.
With the Premier League 2 regular season now complete, Crystal Palace Under-21s are set to compete in the post-season play-offs for the third consecutive campaign.
What is Premier League 2 and why did it change?
Premier League 2 forms a key part of the Professional Development Phase (PDP), providing competitive football for players from U17 level (first-year scholars) through to U21s.
Previously, the competition was split into two divisions of Category One academies, with promotion and relegation at the end of each season.
However, following a full review of PDP competitions, the Premier League introduced a major restructure ahead of the 2023/24 season.
To reduce the impact of relegation on player development pathways – and to allow clubs greater flexibility in integrating young players into senior football or loan environments – the two-division system was replaced with a single league format.
The new structure also expanded development opportunities, allowing clubs to schedule additional fixtures against senior opposition in competitions such as the EFL Trophy, the National League Cup, and the Premier League International Cup.
How does the regular season work?
A total of 29 Category One academies now compete in a single-table format.
Each club plays 20 regular-season fixtures – 10 at home and 10 away – against different opponents.
With more teams than fixtures, it is not possible for every side to face each other. As a result, the schedule is determined by a draw based on performances across the previous three seasons.
How do the play-offs work?
At the end of the regular season, the top 16 teams progress to the play-offs – a straight knockout competition to decide the Premier League 2 champions.
The Round of 16 is seeded based on final league position, with ties arranged 1st vs 16th, 2nd vs 15th, 3rd vs 14th and so on. The top nine seeds are guaranteed home advantage in the Round of 16 only.
From the quarter-finals onwards, the competition follows a pre-determined bracket, meaning home advantage is no longer automatically linked to league position.
Only the regular-season winners (Chelsea) are guaranteed to play all remaining fixtures at home if they progress. For example, even if a lower seed eliminates them in the Round of 16, they would inherit that section of the bracket.
You can see our route to the final mapped out below, although most ties will have been played by the time of viewing...
Who will Palace face?
After finishing 10th in the regular Premier League 2 season, Palace secured their place in the play-off phase and were drawn away to seventh-placed Liverpool in the Round of 16. The tie takes place at the Liverpool Academy on Sunday (26th April, 14:00 BST).
The knockout bracket is already mapped out, meaning the winner will face either Manchester United (2nd) or Sunderland (15th) in the quarter-finals.
What’s the format on the day?
All play-off matches are played to a conclusion on the day. If the scores are level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If still level, the tie is decided by a penalty shootout.
When do the rounds take place?
- Round of 16: Friday 24 – Monday, 27th April 2026
- Quarter-finals: Friday 1 – Monday, 4th May 2026
- Semi-finals: Friday 8 – Monday, 11th May 2026
- Final: Friday 15 – Monday, 18th May 2026
Kick-offs on Fridays and Mondays are scheduled no earlier than 19:00 BST, while weekend fixtures begin after 11:00 BST.
How can I follow the U21s’ progress?
All of our U21s' Premier League 2 play-off fixtures will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+, with coverage beginning 15 minutes before kick-off.
Supporters can also follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.