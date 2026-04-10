Let's take a look back at our PL2 journey this season, through photos...
Crystal Palace Under-21s have qualified for the Premier League 2 play-offs for the third consecutive season, thanks to results elsewhere during the week.
We kicked off the new Premier League 2 season in style, with Zach Marsh’s stunning hat-trick sealing a thrilling 3–2 win over Tottenham at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium in the 2025/26 opener.
Luke Browne’s towering 92nd-minute header secured a dramatic 3–2 win over Leeds United, keeping the young Eagles unbeaten in their first three league games and sparking jubilation across the VBS Community Stadium for supporters, players, and staff alike.
We backed that up with a confident 3–1 win over Birmingham City at the VBS, with first-team winger Romain Esse starring with a goal – including a stunning curling strike from outside the box – and two assists.
A comfortable 2–0 win away at Aston Villa on Halloween marked what U21s Head Coach Darren Powell called one of our "most complete performances of the season," with goals from centre-back George King and Zach Marsh.
In our final Premier League 2 Division One fixture of 2025 against Stoke City at the Crystal Palace Academy, Kaden Rodney’s emphatic stoppage-time penalty earned a hard-fought 2–2 draw, showcasing his ice-cold composure under pressure.
Towards the start of the new year at the Palace Academy, we produced a scintillating 6–0 win over Derby County, with six different goalscorers. First-team defender Chadi Riad opened the scoring inside two minutes, while Craig Farquhar marked his return after more than 18 months out with a goal.
A statement 2–1 victory over previously unbeaten, title-chasing Fulham – who were on a 13-game unbeaten PL2 run – saw Seb Williams score a crisp half-volley, while Rio Cardines, returning to U21s action after injury, added a composed low finish to seal the win at the VBS.
On a sunny Saturday in early March, we were held to a 2–2 draw by a resolute Wolverhampton Wanderers side at the Academy, with Jemiah Umolua netting a lovely close-range half-volley.
Just before the international break, a five-star display saw us sweep aside 2026’s in-form Liverpool 5–1, boosting our play-off hopes with just two games remaining.
Finally, a 2-0 defeat to in-form Nottingham Forest on Good Friday denied the young Eagles the chance to mathematically secure a play-off spot at that stage, but the side remained firmly in contention.