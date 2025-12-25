Thiago Speroni (Argentina)

“On Christmas Eve, we all meet around 3 o’clock. Each family brings food and drinks to share, and we spend hours together, sometimes until midnight. On Christmas Day, we see each other again at a different house and do the same.

“We open gifts together, drink mate – which is like an Argentinian tea – and eat lots of good food, usually steaks. Boxing Day is just more time with family, joking and relaxing.”