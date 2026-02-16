Ahead of the tie, here is a look back at how the young Eagles navigated one of the competition’s toughest groups to reach the knockout stages.
Crystal Palace Under-18s travel to Peterborough United on Tuesday (17th February, 12:30 GMT) in the Premier League Cup quarter-finals.
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Tuesday (17th February), with coverage beginning at 12:15 GMT ahead of a 12:30 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
A ‘group of death’
Drawn in Group D alongside Premier League North leaders Manchester City, Premier League South leaders Chelsea and Category Two high-flyers Sheffield United, progression was never going to come easily.
Only the group winner would advance.
Matchday One: A statement against City
Palace opened their campaign in dramatic fashion with a 3-3 draw against Manchester City at the end of August.
In what proved to be a game of two halves, the young Eagles stormed into a 3-0 half-time lead. Stuart Oduro swept home inside three minutes after excellent work from Euan Danaher. Chuks Okoli then produced a moment of supreme skill to release Benji Casey, who finished clinically for his fourth of the season.
On the stroke of half-time, Joel Drakes-Thomas teased the City defence before delivering to the back post, where Oduro ensured Palace had a commanding advantage.
But City, who had begun their league season strongly and had knocked Palace out of last season’s FA Youth Cup, mounted a fierce response. Goals from Teddie Lamb and Floyd Samba helped complete the comeback, with the young Eagles also striking the woodwork late on in a breathless contest.
It finished level – a point apiece in a finely balanced group.
Matchday Two: Taking control
With all four sides level on one point, October’s trip to Sheffield United became pivotal.
In difficult Storm Amy conditions, Palace delivered a comfortable 3-1 away victory. Makai Bernard-Ferguson opened the scoring with a curling effort before Chuks Okoli doubled the advantage early in the second half.
After the young Blades pulled one back, Benji Casey converted from close range – following more dangerous deliveries from Jasper Judd – to seal all three points.
The result moved Palace into top spot in Group D.
Matchday Three: Finishing the job
Everything came down to the final round of fixtures in November.
Palace entered the decisive clash with Chelsea level on points with Manchester City but boasting a superior goal difference. With City facing Sheffield United simultaneously, the equation was simple: match or better City’s result to win the group.
Chelsea, unbeaten in the league and former Premier League Cup winners, arrived knowing they needed victory and help elsewhere. The young Eagles, however, rose to the occasion.
Angibeaud capitalised on a defensive error to open the scoring, before Bernard-Ferguson’s looping finish doubled the lead just before half-time. Oduro added a third after a flowing team move, and Donte Martin completed an emphatic 4-0 victory in the closing stages.
With City also winning, Palace’s superior goal difference proved decisive. The young Eagles finished top of Group D on seven points, ahead of City, and booked their place in the quarter-finals.
From facing two league-topping Category One sides to dominating on the final day, Palace have proven they have the quality and grit to go all the way in this competition... Next up: Peterborough, with a semi-final spot on the line!
How to Follow
