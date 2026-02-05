Can’t Watch Live?

Stay right up to date throughout the evening:

Live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) channel

Full match report on cpfc.co.uk shortly after the final whistle

Reaction and highlights later on Palace TV+

Form Guide

It has been an encouraging period for Javier Alonso’s Under-18s, who head into Thursday’s tie on the back of two emphatic victories across cup and league competition.

The Eagles recorded a 4-0 win over Newcastle United, with braces from Benji Casey and David Angibeaud, before following that up with a 5-0 victory against Birmingham City. Goals in that match came from braces by David Angibeaud and Donte Martin, with Sean Somade also on the scoresheet.

Stevenage have already made club history in this season’s FA Youth Cup, reaching the fifth round for the first time. Boro secured a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers, with Lenny Brown opening the scoring. After Bolton equalised, goals from Riley England and Faith Mustafa sealed a memorable night for the Hertfordshire side.

A Category Three academy, Stevenage compete in the Youth Alliance League, featuring U18 sides from Category Three and Four academies across the EFL and Premier League, alongside selected National League clubs. Boro currently sit second in the table on 42 points, two behind leaders AFC Wimbledon, and have lost just once all season.