Crystal Palace Under-18s will be aiming to overcome Category Three side Stevenage on Thursday evening (5th February, 19:00 GMT) as we look to book a place in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals for the first time in over 15 years.
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
The match will be broadcast live on Palace TV+ on Thursday, 5th February.
- Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
- Coverage begins: 18:45 GMT
Supporters can subscribe to Palace TV+ and select the package that’s right for them to watch the match live.
Reaction and highlights will also be available on Palace TV+ after full-time.
Be There in Person
Get behind the next generation under the lights at the Lamex Stadium.
Tickets for this fixture are sold and administered by Stevenage FC.
Ticket prices:
- Adults: £10
- Under-18s: £5
- Under-12s: £2 (must be accompanied by an adult)
Supporters should note that only the West Stand will be open, with no segregation between home and away fans.
Ticket delivery options:
- E-ticket: QR code sent by email (printable or scannable on a mobile device)
- E-ticket SMS: Ticket link sent directly to your phone (10p charge)
- Postal delivery: Tickets sent via Royal Mail
Can’t Watch Live?
Stay right up to date throughout the evening:
- Live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) channel
- Full match report on cpfc.co.uk shortly after the final whistle
- Reaction and highlights later on Palace TV+
Form Guide
It has been an encouraging period for Javier Alonso’s Under-18s, who head into Thursday’s tie on the back of two emphatic victories across cup and league competition.
The Eagles recorded a 4-0 win over Newcastle United, with braces from Benji Casey and David Angibeaud, before following that up with a 5-0 victory against Birmingham City. Goals in that match came from braces by David Angibeaud and Donte Martin, with Sean Somade also on the scoresheet.
Stevenage have already made club history in this season’s FA Youth Cup, reaching the fifth round for the first time. Boro secured a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers, with Lenny Brown opening the scoring. After Bolton equalised, goals from Riley England and Faith Mustafa sealed a memorable night for the Hertfordshire side.
A Category Three academy, Stevenage compete in the Youth Alliance League, featuring U18 sides from Category Three and Four academies across the EFL and Premier League, alongside selected National League clubs. Boro currently sit second in the table on 42 points, two behind leaders AFC Wimbledon, and have lost just once all season.
Match Details
Stevenage Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Thursday, 5th February
- 19:00 GMT
- FA Youth Cup – Fifth Round
- Lamex Stadium
- Available via Stevenage FC