Raymond helped England to win the Syrenka Cup - an Under-17 competition - in September as he struck home the winning penalty of a closely fought shootout against Poland.

This month, he will be part of a squad facing two matches.

Friday, 15th November – England v Denmark, Alfreton Town (7pm GMT)

Tuesday, 19th November – England v Czech Republic, Solihull Moors (7pm GMT)

Best of luck, Jadan!