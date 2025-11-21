Sitting top of both the U18 Premier League South and Premier League Cup Group D, Judd reflected positively on the side’s impressive start:

“I think we've started really well. There have been a couple of losses and draws, but the wins have been really strong. We’ve had some big results and beaten some very good teams.”

Now a few months into Javier Alonso’s tenure as U18s head coach, Judd was full of admiration for the Spaniard’s influence:

“I think he's really good. I really agree with his philosophies – the way he wants us to play attacking football, but also how defensively minded he is. Keeping clean sheets is important to him, and that suits my style. The team are adapting really well.”

Wearing the armband is a responsibility he embraces:

“I enjoy being captain. I’ve captained sides from a young age, and I like the responsibility. I just try to work hard and lead by example.”