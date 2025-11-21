Our game with Chelsea will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (11:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!
We caught up with Under-18s captain Jasper Judd as the November international break draws to a close and Palace prepare for a Premier League Cup clash with Chelsea on Saturday (22nd November, 11:00 GMT).
We’ve had some big results and beaten some very good teams—Jasper Judd
Sitting top of both the U18 Premier League South and Premier League Cup Group D, Judd reflected positively on the side’s impressive start:
“I think we've started really well. There have been a couple of losses and draws, but the wins have been really strong. We’ve had some big results and beaten some very good teams.”
Now a few months into Javier Alonso’s tenure as U18s head coach, Judd was full of admiration for the Spaniard’s influence:
“I think he's really good. I really agree with his philosophies – the way he wants us to play attacking football, but also how defensively minded he is. Keeping clean sheets is important to him, and that suits my style. The team are adapting really well.”
Wearing the armband is a responsibility he embraces:
“I enjoy being captain. I’ve captained sides from a young age, and I like the responsibility. I just try to work hard and lead by example.”
I enjoy both sides of the game—Jasper Judd
Though a defensive organiser first and foremost, Judd has become an attacking asset too, with his inswinging corners and threat from range proving a valuable number of goals so far this campaign:
“I enjoy both sides of the game. Clean sheets matter to me, but getting forward and taking set pieces is something I like as well. It’s a good responsibility to have.”
Judd described his recent U21s debut in the 2-2 draw with Stoke as a major milestone: “It was really positive for me – hopefully there are more games to come.”
Finally, he stressed the value of the international break for the group:
“It gives everyone a breather from the league, but we’re still working hard. It’s a chance to work on things in more detail. During a normal week you’re focused on match prep, but during the break you can really develop different parts of the game. So yeah, it’s good.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace U18s v Chelsea U18s
- Saturday, 22nd November
- 11:00 GMT
- U18 Premier League Cup
- Crystal Palace Academy
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+