Reflecting on the season to date, Alonso couldn’t hide his pride.

“I think we’ve started the league very well,” he smiled. “The boys are giving their best. We’re in a really good moment right now.

“They’re beginning to understand more of the football I want us to play – how to control the game, how to find the balance between attack and defence. We’re seeing real improvement in recognising space, in how we build and defend as a team.

“And it’s showing. We’re scoring a lot of goals, creating more chances. I’m really happy because the boys are understanding the game plan, they’re following it, and they’re working very hard every day.”

Palace’s only two defeats this season came against Chelsea and Aston Villa in the league. But for Alonso, even those setbacks proved valuable – clear reminders that complacency doesn’t go unpunished.

“Against Aston Villa, I felt we were maybe a little bit too relaxed,” he admitted. “We’d had some big wins before, and maybe we didn’t start the second half with the same intensity.

“It wasn’t a bad performance, not at all. But in this league, small details make the difference. We didn’t quite show our best – and when that happens, sometimes you don’t get the result.

“But we learned from it. That’s the important thing. Always give your best. Always compete.”