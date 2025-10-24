Up next for Palace? A trip to rivals Brighton – a fixture that always carries a little extra weight.
“It’s a special game,” Alonso nodded. “Brighton are a very good team. But so are we.
“If we play with the right energy, follow the game plan, and work together – compact in defence, aggressive in attack – we can compete well.
“They are strong, but we’ve prepared. The players are training very well, with confidence. And I think we are more together now – not just individuals, but a team with real connection, with and without the ball.”
“This week has been very good. The first and second-year scholars, they’re more united. Before, maybe there was some distance between the age groups – but now, they’re more like friends. That helps us grow as a team.”
The rivalry might be new to Alonso, but the feeling isn’t. He draws on his time at Atlético Madrid – where facing Real Madrid always meant more, even at Academy level.
“When I was at Atlético, games against Real Madrid were always different. The atmosphere, the tension… it was special.
“And I feel the same here. You can see it in the boys – they’re more focused, more motivated. They want to go that little bit further.
“These games, they bring something extra. And I hope we can show that.”
Under Javier Alonso’s guidance, the U18s are not only delivering results, but they’re also developing a clear identity, growing in discipline, and strengthening their unity. As they prepare to face Brighton, there’s a quiet, determined confidence within the group.
They’re more competitive. More focused. More complete.
More together.