First of all, Alonso spoke on what has been a truly historic season for the U18s. It is well documented that Palace reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final – the most prestigious youth competition in the country – for the first time in nearly 30 years, eventually suffering extra-time defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Just five days later, his side were back on the biggest stage again, this time producing a remarkable response in our first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final against the same opponents…

In a dramatic contest full of chances, incidents and outstanding ‘keeping, the young Eagles refused to be beaten.

After falling behind to Noah Ajayi’s first-half opener, Palace fought back deep into injury time when Benji Casey won and converted a penalty to take the game to extra time – Albert Mills was dismissed in the process.

With Manchester United reduced to ten men, the young Eagles pushed forward relentlessly, striking the woodwork three times in extra time before a tense penalty shootout was required.

There, Palace held their nerve to score six from six and defeat United, sealing the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup.

Alongside that cup success, Palace also finished fifth in the U18 Premier League South on 46 points – a competitive league campaign which will be explored in further detail later in this review – and the group also came within touching distance of another final, narrowly losing 3-2 in the U17 Premier League Cup semi-final to West Ham at Rush Green.

This was a side made up of talented Under-16s stepping up alongside a contingent of first-year scholars.