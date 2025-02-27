Drakes-Thomas, has been playing up an age group with the Under-18s this season - making his debut in November 2024 in a 2-0 win away at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has since gone on to make 10 appearances in total, scoring once and registering three assists, operating as part of the attacking trio and as a wing-back.

The youngster will now head to Alicante, Spain, for the UEFA U16 Development Tournament. UEFA launched its Development Tournaments in 2012 as a way of offering elite youth players the opportunity to enjoy intense international matches and learn about overseas travel as part of a squad.

England U16s will face Colombia, Denmark and France while they are in the south east of Spain, over the course of five days.

England U16s - Joel Drakes-Thomas