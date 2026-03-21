The 18-year-old right-back, who has made 25 appearances and registered six assists this season while also stepping up to the Under-21s on four occasions, once again played a key role at both ends—marshalling a youthful backline and providing a consistent threat from set-pieces, particularly his inswinging deliveries.

Judd felt the result was a fair reflection of a closely contested encounter. “Yeah, I think probably it’s a fair result,” he said. “I think it was quite an even game, both teams had chances. I don’t think either team had a clear-cut chance.

“I think we probably could have won it if we’d taken chances, but I think it probably draws a fair reflection on the game.”

Captaining a side largely made up of Under-16s and first-year scholars against a more experienced Brighton team featuring several Under-21 players, Judd highlighted the importance of leadership within the group.

“Yeah, I think it’s important,” he explained. “I think, obviously, they are good enough, but they are inexperienced, especially at this level. It’s hard to come in, especially in a game like this, and be a part of that back line, and Seb in midfield and Milo up front.

“I think it’s hard, but I think with the leadership and with their quality as well, I think we’ve done well and a clean sheet is a clean sheet, and we take that as a defensive unit.”