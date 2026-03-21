Under-18s captain Jasper Judd reflected on a hard-fought goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the U18 Premier League South at the Academy, as Palace extended their unbeaten run to six matches.
It was quite an even game—Jasper Judd
The 18-year-old right-back, who has made 25 appearances and registered six assists this season while also stepping up to the Under-21s on four occasions, once again played a key role at both ends—marshalling a youthful backline and providing a consistent threat from set-pieces, particularly his inswinging deliveries.
Judd felt the result was a fair reflection of a closely contested encounter. “Yeah, I think probably it’s a fair result,” he said. “I think it was quite an even game, both teams had chances. I don’t think either team had a clear-cut chance.
“I think we probably could have won it if we’d taken chances, but I think it probably draws a fair reflection on the game.”
Captaining a side largely made up of Under-16s and first-year scholars against a more experienced Brighton team featuring several Under-21 players, Judd highlighted the importance of leadership within the group.
“Yeah, I think it’s important,” he explained. “I think, obviously, they are good enough, but they are inexperienced, especially at this level. It’s hard to come in, especially in a game like this, and be a part of that back line, and Seb in midfield and Milo up front.
“I think it’s hard, but I think with the leadership and with their quality as well, I think we’ve done well and a clean sheet is a clean sheet, and we take that as a defensive unit.”
I think we take the draw—Jasper Judd
A lifelong Palace supporter, the fixture carried extra significance for Judd, even if he ultimately accepted a point from the contest.
“Yeah, I think as a Palace fan, I would have liked to have won the game, but it’s important not to lose to them,” he said. “I would have liked to have beaten them, to be honest, but I think we take the draw. It’s a good point, looking beyond just the rivalry.
“It’s a good point and we take that. We’re staying near the top of the league, so that’s important.”
The result leaves Palace third on 36 points heading into a two-week international break following a demanding run of fixtures, with Judd focused on maintaining momentum in the final stretch of the season.
“Yeah, I think we’ve got to play our game now, pick up as many points as we can and then hope that the teams above us drop points,” he said. “I think for us, it’s just focusing on our performances, making sure we keep the points coming in and try and get as close to them as we can.