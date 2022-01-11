Speaking with Palace TV after putting pen to paper with the club, Phillips said: “I’m delighted to be here… I’m proud to be a Crystal Palace player.

“Paddy was talking to me about signing for different clubs. He said to me it’s like buying a home: when you walk into the right home you know it’s the right place, and that’s kind of how I felt at Crystal Palace the first day I walked in.”

Under-23s manager McCarthy added: “We are delighted to get Killian on board. He had a great season last year in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and he fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game. He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”