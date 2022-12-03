Balmer joined Palace in summer 2022 from Larne F.C. having played for the Northern Irish side at a senior level. He has since been named on several first-team benches, and earned a run-out at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

"It was good, it’s what you’re here for," he told Palace TV post-match. "I’ve been in training a lot, so to get the chance to play in a match was a good opportunity for me. I’m glad the gaffer gave me the chance and I think I’ve done well to keep pushing and be in and around the place."

Looking at the wider performance, Balmer said he felt on balance that a draw was fair: "It was a good performance against a good Brazilian side who are technically brilliant on the ball.

"Coming into the game we didn’t know much about them. I think 0-0 might be a fair result. Obviously we could have capitalised on chances but sometimes it doesn’t happen. I think it was a good performance and it was enjoyable.

"Obviously they have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves and if you get too tight they can roll you. We had to show them a bit of respect in the sense that because we don’t know much about them they could hurt us.

"They did have a couple of chances in the game which they did well to do but I think we dealt with it well and on a personal note I enjoyed playing against them."

Finally, the 22-year-old looked back on the last week, in which Palace's first-team completed an intense week of training.

"They [the senior players] were back in at the start of the week and had the opportunity to get the rust off and start the fitness again," he said. "I’ve been in with the lads and have a connection, so it was an opportunity to get a match with them and see if we gel well."

