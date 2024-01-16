The Northern Ireland youth international joined Vale on loan in the summer, making 16 appearances for the League One side.
Balmer was a mainstay in Palace’s Under-21s team last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions and scoring once.
Crystal Palace can confirm that Kofi Balmer has returned to the club from loan at Port Vale.
The Northern Ireland youth international joined Vale on loan in the summer, making 16 appearances for the League One side.
Balmer was a mainstay in Palace’s Under-21s team last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions and scoring once.