Reflecting on the performance, Lee admitted it was a tough outing. “We knew what they were going to bring. In the first half, we were OK, we did decent, and we were unlucky to concede that goal just before half-time.

"In the second half, we just weren’t good enough. We weren’t up to standard, we weren’t winning first balls, second balls. Yes, we know they’re decent, but we need to be better.”

Lee also addressed his personal performance, having made several key saves. “Are we disappointed that we conceded three goals? Yes, but I’ll go into the training ground tomorrow, we’ll go through it, and we’ll see what I did well and what I can do better, and learn for the next game.”

With mainstay centre-back George King suspended, and a makeshift backline in place against a strong Sociedad side, Lee spoke on the challenges faced. “I don’t think it’s difficult. We knew what was coming. It was a totally different back line in the second half compared to the first, but that’s football – stuff happens.

"That’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to reflect on it and do better next time if it happens.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s Premier League 2 clash with Liverpool, Lee stressed the need to refocus and push for the play-offs. “It comes around quickly. We’ll go into the training ground, prepare for that one. We know we still need a few more points to get the play-offs.

"That’s the objective now – go there, do our best, and hopefully get the three points to move higher in the league and secure the play-offs.”