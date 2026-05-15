The young Eagles head into the London derby aiming to finish a historic campaign on a high. Recent away victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town showcased the side’s quality, although Javier Alonso’s team have since suffered defeats against West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa heading into the final day.

Despite injuries to several key players, alongside a number of Under-16 scholars being unavailable due to GCSE commitments, Palace remain firmly focused on securing a top-four finish in the U18 Premier League South.

Arsenal arrive in south London looking to respond after Palace’s dramatic 3-2 victory at Hale End just a few weeks ago. The visitors begin the day in 11th place and could leapfrog Fulham into the top 10 with all three points.

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