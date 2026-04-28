Javier Alonso’s side enter the contest in strong form across multiple fronts, balancing commitments in three competitions as the season reaches its climax.

Twelve wins from their opening 23 league fixtures have kept the young Eagles firmly in the mix near the top of the table, though a defeat to Norwich City last time out halted their domestic momentum, leaving them sixth on 39 points.

That result came with heavy rotation, as nine changes saw several Under-16s and first-year scholars handed opportunities. Palace had, however, been celebrating silverware just days earlier, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive off the back of a mixed week, following a 3-0 win over Reading with a narrow 4-3 defeat to West Ham United.

Palace TV+ is the official streaming service of Crystal Palace, broadcasting select live Academy fixtures, first-team audio commentary and exclusive press conferences throughout the season.