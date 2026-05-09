The young Eagles returned to league action in emphatic fashion on Wednesday afternoon, producing a superb attacking display to defeat Ipswich Town 6-3. Mylo Bernard and substitute Jamar Lee both struck twice as Palace made an immediate return to winning ways.

The result moved Javier Alonso’s side up to third place in the U18 Premier League South on 45 points, level with Aston Villa, with three fixtures still to play. Crucially, Palace also retain games in hand over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, as well as fellow challengers West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the race for second place intensifying, the young Eagles know a strong finish to the season could provide the perfect conclusion to what has already been a historic campaign, following their maiden U18 Premier League Cup triumph earlier this year.

Saturday’s opponents West Brom have also enjoyed an impressive season. After finishing bottom of the division with just three league wins last term, the young Baggies have emerged as one of the most improved sides in the country during the 2025/26 campaign.

With two matches remaining, Albion sit fifth in the table on 43 points – level with Brighton – and remain firmly in contention for a top-three finish.

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