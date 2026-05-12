The young Eagles will be aiming to return to winning ways following Saturday’s defeat away at West Bromwich Albion, having previously recorded impressive back-to-back victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town during a strong run of league form.

With two matches remaining, Palace remain firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish in the U18 Premier League South after a memorable campaign which has already seen the side lift the U18 Premier League Cup and reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years.

Visitors Aston Villa arrive in south London as one of the division’s form teams. Last season’s national treble winners have once again challenged near the top of the table and head into today’s fixture having won six of their last seven league matches, including an emphatic 8-3 victory over Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The two sides also met earlier this season in a dramatic FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie, where Chuks Okoli’s stoppage-time winner secured Palace a thrilling 3-2 victory and a place in the last four.

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