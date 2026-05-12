Crystal Palace Under-18s return to action this afternoon (12th May, 13:00 BST) for the penultimate Academy fixture of the 2025/26 campaign, as Javier Alonso’s young Eagles welcome Aston Villa to the Academy in U18 Premier League South action – a game live on Palace TV+!
The young Eagles will be aiming to return to winning ways following Saturday’s defeat away at West Bromwich Albion, having previously recorded impressive back-to-back victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town during a strong run of league form.
With two matches remaining, Palace remain firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish in the U18 Premier League South after a memorable campaign which has already seen the side lift the U18 Premier League Cup and reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years.
Visitors Aston Villa arrive in south London as one of the division’s form teams. Last season’s national treble winners have once again challenged near the top of the table and head into today’s fixture having won six of their last seven league matches, including an emphatic 8-3 victory over Ipswich Town at the weekend.
The two sides also met earlier this season in a dramatic FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie, where Chuks Okoli’s stoppage-time winner secured Palace a thrilling 3-2 victory and a place in the last four.
Palace TV+ is the official streaming service of Crystal Palace, broadcasting select live Academy fixtures, first-team audio commentary and exclusive press conferences throughout the season.
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access over 12 months, a Monthly pass (£5.49), or a Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew unless cancelled.
Today’s match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+, with coverage beginning at 12:45 BST ahead of a 13:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Another great way to stay across all the action on matchday is via the official Crystal Palace F.C. App. With the app, goal alerts and key match notifications are delivered straight to your phone – keeping you up to date with every major moment for both sides.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Aston Villa Under-18s
- Today (Tuesday, 12th May)
- 13:00 BST
- Crystal Palace Academy
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+