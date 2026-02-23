The young Eagles head to east London in high spirits after a 2–0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach secured top spot in Group B and safe passage into the knockout stages of the Premier League International Cup.

That European success followed an impressive 2–1 Premier League 2 win against Fulham, ending the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run and providing a timely boost to Palace’s play-off ambitions.

West Ham United U21s, meanwhile, were held to a 1–1 draw by Leicester City in their last PL2 outing, but momentum remains on their side after a 2–1 victory over Tamworth sealed their place in the National League Cup final.

Both sides begin the evening level on 21 points in 12th place, firmly in the elimination play-off mix – with the opportunity to make a significant statement in the table.

Palace TV+ is the official streaming service of Crystal Palace F.C., broadcasting select live Academy fixtures, first-team audio commentary and exclusive press conferences throughout the season.