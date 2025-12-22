Matheus França – Vasco da Gama FC
França featured as a late substitute in both legs of the 2025 Copa do Brasil final as Vasco da Gama were narrowly defeated 2–1 on aggregate by Corinthians.
The midfielder was introduced late in the second leg on Sunday, which ended in a 2–1 defeat for Vasco. Earlier in the week, França also came off the bench during the first leg, a goalless draw played on Wednesday (17th December) at the Neo Química Arena.
The conclusion of the 2025 Copa do Brasil this week marked the first time Vasco and Corinthians faced each other in the competition’s final. Corinthians had already held the upper hand over Vasco earlier in the season, recording a 3–0 home league victory before edging a 3–2 win in Rio de Janeiro.
França was part of a Vasco squad that navigated a demanding path to the final, entering the tournament in the first round due to their state league performance. Their run was defined by resilience, highlighted by penalty shootout victories over Operário Ferroviário, Botafogo, and Fluminense, alongside aggregate wins against CSA and Nova Iguaçu.
Vasco were bidding for their first Copa do Brasil title since 2011 and their first major silverware since winning the Carioca Championship in 2016, with França contributing in both legs of the final.