Tayo Adaramola – Leyton Orient

Adaramola started his third consecutive match for Leyton Orient as the O's secured a narrow 2–1 victory over his former club Bradford City in League One on Saturday (20th December).

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Valley Parade, making 16 appearances as City successfully escaped League Two. In the build-up to the match, Bantams manager Graham Alexander described it as a privilege to have worked with Adaramola.

Since then, he has gone on to make 18 appearances for the O's, including three successive starts against Luton Town (1–1), Barnsley (3–2 defeat), and now Bradford.

Dom Ballard’s brace saw the O’s come from behind to claim a 2–1 victory; however, Adaramola was unfortunately forced off after 32 minutes with an injury and replaced by Omar Beckles. We wish Tayo a speedy recovery.