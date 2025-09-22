Here’s a round-up of how our young Eagles fared on loan this week…

Danny Imray – Blackpool FC

Imray was named Player of the Match in Blackpool’s 1-0 win over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road, capping an impressive all-round display from the full-back.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role as Steve Bruce’s side claimed their second league win of the season, with Jordan Brown’s stoppage-time strike sealing the points.

It marked Imray’s second Player of the Match award this campaign – a notable achievement given he’s featured in just five of Blackpool’s ten matches so far due to injury.

Imray was a constant threat down the right in the second half, combining well with former Palace midfielder Scott Banks and delivering a series of dangerous crosses.

Defensively, he was equally assured: winning 100% of his tackles, making three clearances, two interceptions, and seven recoveries over the full 90 minutes.

“I’m loving it here,” Imray told Blackpool TV. “Everyone was excellent today, so it feels unfair to be named Player of the Match.

“On a personal level, I’m buzzing — I’m enjoying my football, the gaffer, the team, and everyone around me. I love it here and hope this is just the start of something great.”